John Summit hosts surprise show outside Wrigley Field ahead of Cubs game

article

The Brief Chicago-born DJ John Summit will host a surprise pop-up concert Wednesday at Gallagher Way. The first 100 AAdvantage members get access to a private viewing area with merchandise and refreshments. The show kicks off about an hour before Game 3 of the Cubs-Brewers playoff series.



Chicago-born DJ and producer John Summit is hosting a surprise pop-up concert Wednesday afternoon at Gallagher Way.

What we know:

Put on by American Airlines, the show will begin at 2:40 p.m. outside Wrigley Field at 3635 N. Clark Street.

The first 100 AAdvantage members to check in at Caretakers Way, on the north side of Gallagher Way, will receive entry to a private viewing area along with merchandise and refreshments.

Summit, whose real name is John Schuster, has deep Chicago roots. His father has been an American Airlines captain based at O’Hare International Airport for 35 years.

Summit has become one of the most popular names in global electronic dance music, performing at major festivals and selling out venues like Madison Square Garden. Summit’s tracks often reflect his Chicago roots, combining classic house influences with modern production.

Cubs vs. Brewers

Do-or-die playoff matchup:

The show will take place roughly an hour before Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs are down 2-0 in the series and on the brink of elimination. Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Cubs against the Brewers Quinn Priester.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m.