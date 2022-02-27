Expand / Collapse search

Johnny Adams case: Chicago police looking for man who has been missing since September

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing man named Johnny Adams who was last seen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood months ago.

Chicago police said that Adams, 59, was last seen on West 69th Street on September 1.

He is described as Black with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6' tall and 180 pounds.

Adams may be in need of medical attention.

If you have information about Adams, please call CPD at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

