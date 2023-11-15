Johnsburg SWAT standoff closes area schools, residents asked to shelter in place

Johnsburg area schools were closed Wednesday and area residents were asked to shelter in place due to a SWAT standoff.

McHenery County Sheriff's Office notified the public of an incident in the area of Hamlin Drive and Fillmore Road through a Facebook post around midnight.

Johnsburg police said officers responded to the 3600 block of Fillmore Road at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday for a man shooting a gun inside a house.

SWAT was called to assist with the situation officers believe to be a mental health incident.

Johnsburg police activity

Residents were asked to shelter in place and to avoid the area. Classes were canceled at Johnsburg School District 12 schools due to the incident which remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.