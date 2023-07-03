Johnson calls for community support after 'devastating' flooding in Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson is addressing what he calls "devastating" flooding across Chicago.

Speaking Monday afternoon, he thanked everyone that has helped and pledged his support for the people affected.

Mayor Johnson says he recognizes just how much some people have lost.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"Sometimes you don't think about it every single day, but the memories that exist within our basements, where families gather, photos are stored, where children play, home childcare facilities or centers that exist in basements — basements in Chicago are as Chicago as everything else," Johnson said.

The mayor wants people to know not only is the government available for help, but he says everyone needs to step in and help one another.

Nearly 9 inches of rain fell in some places of the Chicago area Sunday, a record-setting storm that forced the CTA and Metra to shut down some train lines, closed some expressways, flooded viaducts throughout Chicago and played havoc with the NASCAR race in Grant Park.