Johnson expands 'One Summer Chicago' program, allocates $75M for youth employment

It's a pillar of Mayor Brandon Johnson's plan to curb crime in Chicago: increasing summer youth employment.

The application is now open for the One Summer Chicago job program, and there's more money to offer this time around. Mayor Johnson has $11 million more than last year, bringing the total to over $75 million for youth employment.

The six-week program starts in June and runs until August for 14 to 24-year-olds. Twenty-six thousand of Chicago's young adults can get a job or internship.

The mayor states that more than 90% of the employment opportunities will go to Black and Brown students because they overwhelmingly apply.

On Monday, Mayor Johnson emphasized the importance of having a job.

"That includes doubling down on our efforts to create opportunities for our young people, as well as our young adults, to actually work and thrive. So that this lifestyle that some are attracted to, that they don’t have to be pulled and sucked in to carry out this type of tear," Johnson said.

To apply for a paid job or internship, visit OneSummerChicago.org.