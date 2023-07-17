Johnson expects new details this week regarding sexual misconduct investigation of cops, migrants

Mayor Brandon Johnson anticipates the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) will release new information on Tuesday regarding its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at the 10th District police station.

The investigation involves four officers accused of engaging in sexual relations with at least one migrant who was housed at the station. The migrant is believed to be a minor.

Speaking at an unrelated event on Monday, the Mayor refrained from commenting on potential charges or disciplinary actions the officers may face, stating, "Until we go through the full process and all the steps that are needed to fulfill whatever requirement that's needed before any case can be referred, we're gonna see what COPA discovered and what information they can provide with us tomorrow before we make any proclamations on the next step."

Mayor Johnson also addressed the issue of asylum seekers being held at police stations, announcing that they are being relocated to facilities across Cook County.

Furthermore, a building leased by the U.S. Marine Corps in North Park is under consideration as a temporary migrant housing shelter.