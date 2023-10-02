Johnson pledges support for disabled community during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is looking to help the city's disabled community.

He spoke at a roundtable discussion on Monday as a part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Each October, the month highlights the contributions that people with disabilities bring to the community.

"So, as we celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, this really is an opportunity for us to continue to highlight and to energize the city in a way that brings transformation and progress. And the only way that we're going to do that is through collaboration," said Johnson.

The theme for this year is "Advancing Access and Equity.'

