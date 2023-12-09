Johnson proposes fines over 'rogue buses' transporting migrants to Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration has reportedly begun filing lawsuits over what it has described as "rogue buses" transporting migrants to Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 55 lawsuits have been filed since new rules were implemented last month regulating when and where buses can arrive.

The mayor’s office is now seeking the ability to impound buses that don’t follow the rules and fine owners up to $3,000.

That ordinance will be discussed at next week's city council meeting.