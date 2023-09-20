Johnson strengthens ties with Chicago's Muslim community as part of campaign promise

Mayor Brandon Johnson met in the Loop Wednesday morning with representatives of Chicago's Muslim community.

It was part of his campaign promise of being the mayor for all of Chicago.

Johnson visited the downtown headquarters of a group that says it speaks for more than a half a million Muslims in Illinois, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago.

"The long-standing relationship between the Council of Islamic Organizations of greater Chicago city leaders faith leaders and communities at large will be stronger under a Johnson administration. You've had the backs of so many people in the city of Chicago, Chicago has your back as well," Johnson said.

The mayor said working with the city's faith-based organizations is integral to delivering compassion and love.