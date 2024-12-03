Johnson talks business growth, migrant crisis and city budget in City Club address

Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the City Club of Chicago on Wednesday for the first time as mayor, having previously spoken at the club twice as a mayoral candidate.

Johnson discussed a variety of topics, including the city’s contentious budget and the Chicago Bears’ push for a new stadium. He also ran through a list of achievements from his first 567 days in office.

The mayor touted that Chicago is "finally open for business" and said his administration has made it easier for companies to establish operations in the city. He also claimed that his team has found solutions to the migrant crisis, despite a lack of federal support.

In discussing the budget, Johnson emphasized the transparency of his administration’s approach. He also spoke about his commitment to keeping the Bears in Chicago.

Last week, Standard & Poor’s placed Chicago on "credit watch," which could raise the city’s borrowing costs by about a quarter of a percentage point. However, Johnson pointed out that the city has earned two credit upgrades since he took office.