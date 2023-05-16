Johnson visits migrant families at CPD's 12th District amid housing crisis

There are dozens of migrants, including children, who are calling the Chicago Police Department's 12th District ‘home’ until more permanent housing becomes available.

Mayor Brandon Johnson visited the station and met with many of the migrant families Tuesday afternoon.

In partnership with the Cook County Sheriff's Department, ShowerUp Chicago provided mobile showers to migrants staying at the 14th Police District Tuesday morning.

The organization, which is based in Nashville, launched a Chicago chapter in 2021 and provides showers to homeless individuals, and now, migrants.

"They're very grateful and that's what keeps us going," said ShowerUp Chicago Regional Director Christian Peyret. "The showers are just a handshake. We provide much more than showers, we try to restore faith in people and talk to them. One of the perks of our organization is that we are bilingual. My partner and I, we are bilingual in Spanish and try to distract them from the unfortunate situation they are going through."

Johnson will also be stopping by one of the city's temporary migrant respite sites at Piotrowski Park in Little Village Tuesday afternoon.