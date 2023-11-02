Johnson's revised paid leave expansion faces crucial vote in Chicago City Council

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposal to expand paid leave is expected to be voted on in the full city council next week with some changes.

The current version of the measure reduces guaranteed annual paid time off from 15 days to 10 and doesn't require small businesses to pay out unused paid time off.

A joint statement from business groups says the slimmed-down ordinance will devastate the businesses that aldermen have been trying to attract to their communities.

"Today we move one step closer to the most progressive paid leave policy in the United States of America. This policy will be good for both workers and their employers," said 22nd Ward Ald. Mike Rodriguez.

Supporters say the measure would improve worker retention and reduce employer turnover costs.