Join the Fight Against Hunger: Northern Illinois Food Bank calls for volunteers during Hunger Action Month

The Northern Illinois Food Bank could use your help!

They are looking for volunteers as September is Hunger Action Month across the United States.

September 11 is National Day of Service and the food bank is holding special volunteer shifts.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank serves 13 counties across the region, feeding close to 500,000 people every month. That is a 30 percent increase from last year due to inflation and a decrease in benefits.

"As we are thinking the pandemic is behind us, we are still seeing more and more neighbors coming to us — many for the first time as they are finally hearing about us and willing to take that leap and ask for help," said Maeven Sipes, Chief Philanthropy Officer of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

For more information on the Northern Illinois Food Bank, click here.