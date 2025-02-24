Joliet man charged in bar shooting that wounded 36-year-old woman

article

A suburban Chicago man was arrested nearly two years after a shooting at a Joliet bar left a woman wounded.

Jerell Barber, 31, was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in connection with the March 11, 2023, shooting at Eden’s Bar and Grill, 926 Gardner St. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to police, officers responded to the bar around 2:41 a.m. on March 11, 2023, after hearing multiple gunshots in the area. A 36-year-old woman inside the bar was struck in the leg when bullets were fired from outside the building. She was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joliet police detectives later identified Barber as a suspect in the case and obtained a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 11. Following his arrest, Barber was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.