Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar

One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said.

Officers found two 40-year-old men on the ground outside the bar suffering from injuries caused by a knife, police said.

Police rendered aid at the scene and paramedics took the men to Silver Cross Hospital where one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Further investigation revealed a 50-year-old man was struck in the face by the suspect who fled the scene prior to police arriving. The 50-year-old refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

Anyone who has information on the stabbing is asked to call Joliet police detectives at (815) 724-3020. You can also submit tips anonymously online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.com.