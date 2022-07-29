Joliet cop injured in 2-vehicle crash, driver cited

A Joliet police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon and the other driver involved was cited in the incident.

Around 5:09 p.m., officers responded to West Theordore Street and Westhampton Drive for a traffic crash involving a 40-year-old male Joliet police officer who was on duty.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Traverse being driven by 20-year-old Eryk Hood of Plainfield was westbound on Theordore St. waiting to turn left onto Westhampton.

Meanwhile, police say the Joliet officer was heading eastbound on Theordore approaching Westhamptom in the curb lane. Hood then made a left turn into the path of the officer's vehicle and hit the brakes, police said.

The officer's squad car struck the front passenger side of Hood's vehicle.

Hood was not injured and refused medical attention, police said. The Joliet cop was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with a foot injury.

Hood was cited for failure to yield while turning left, police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.