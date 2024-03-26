Joliet couple arrested with heroin, fentanyl after leaving child alone in hotel

article

A man and a woman were arrested at a hotel in Joliet after leaving their 5-year-old alone in a hotel room and were found unconscious with drugs.

Joliet police were called to the Best Western located at 4380 Enterprise Drive around 9 p.m. on Monday after staff heard a child crying in a guest room.

Hotel staff were able to get into the room before officers arrived and found a 5-year-old girl who told them her mom and dad were in the bathroom and had not come out. The child was taken to the front desk to wait for police.

Officers found Kody Campbell, 32, and Samantha McCaughn, 27, unconscious on the bathroom floor. They were woken up and evaluated by responding Joliet Fire Department paramedics.

Heroin and fentanyl were found in the bathroom. Campbell and McCaughn were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center. The child was also taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Officers noted that the living conditions within the guest room appeared to be very poor.

Campbell and McCaughn were placed into custody and processed at the hospital.

The child was placed into the care of the Department of Child and Family Services to eventually be placed with a different family member.

Campbell and McCaughn were released from custody on a Notice to Appear for possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a child.