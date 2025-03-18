Joliet police charge duo in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 62-year-old man

The Brief Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Joliet on Dec. 14, 2024. James Deal, 40, is accused of being the driver, while Dominique Kennedy, 36, allegedly falsely reported the vehicle stolen. Both suspects were arrested and released on a Notice to Appear in court.



Authorities have charged two people in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Joliet late last year.

The crash happened on Dec. 14, 2024, near 4th Avenue and Chicago Street.

What we know:

James Deal, 40, of Joliet, has been charged with failure to report a vehicle crash involving personal injury or death (Class 1 felony) and failure to stop after a crash involving personal injury or death (Class 4 felony).

Police say Deal was driving a Chevrolet Malibu that struck 62-year-old Robert Redmond Jr., who was crossing Chicago Street.

Dominique Kennedy, 36, of Aurora, has been charged with false report of a vehicle theft (Class 2 felony), obstructing justice (Class 4 felony), and disorderly conduct (Class 4 felony).

Authorities say Kennedy falsely reported the Chevrolet Malibu stolen after the crash. The vehicle was found unoccupied by Will County Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 15, 2024.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Deal as the driver and obtained arrest warrants for both suspects on March 13.

Kennedy was arrested at her home in Aurora on March 17, just after noon. Deal turned himself in at the Joliet Police Department later that day at 4:34 p.m. Both were processed and released on a Notice to Appear.

James Deal and Dominique Kennedy | JPD

What we don't know:

The court dates for Deal and Kennedy were not immediately announced.