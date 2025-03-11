Joliet drive-by shooting leaves 33-year-old wounded

The Brief A 33-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Joliet, police said. He was standing outside when gunfire from a passing vehicle struck him multiple times. Paramedics took him to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as police continue to investigate.



A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in suburban Joliet.

Joliet drive-by shooting

The backstory:

The 33-year-old was standing in front of a residence around 8:15 p.m. when gunfire came from a passing vehicle and struck him several times in the 1200 block of Luther Avenue, police said.

Joliet paramedics took him to Silver Cross Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives recovered several spent shell casings from the street. Police said the shooting appears to be isolated.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3020 or reach out to Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or on their website if you wish to remain anonymous.