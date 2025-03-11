Joliet drive-by shooting leaves 33-year-old wounded
JOLIET, Ill. - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in suburban Joliet.
Joliet drive-by shooting
The backstory:
The 33-year-old was standing in front of a residence around 8:15 p.m. when gunfire came from a passing vehicle and struck him several times in the 1200 block of Luther Avenue, police said.
Joliet paramedics took him to Silver Cross Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives recovered several spent shell casings from the street. Police said the shooting appears to be isolated.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3020 or reach out to Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or on their website if you wish to remain anonymous.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Joliet Police Department.