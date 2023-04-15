Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle in Joliet, 2 others injured in crash

A 20-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured after a motorcycle struck a car in Joliet Friday night.

Police say a man was driving a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Northeast Frontage Road approaching Pandola Avenue when he struck the passenger side of a Ford Edge which was turning onto eastbound Pandola Avenue.

The motor cyclist was ejected from the bike. He was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Two female passengers in the Ford were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for their injuries. Police say one of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford and a male passenger were uninjured.

The roadway was closed for numerous hours while the crash scene was reconstructed.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.