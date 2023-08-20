Joliet first responders rescue man who became trapped in Des Plaines River

A 33-year-old man was rescued from the Des Plaines River on Saturday night.

Around 7:53 p.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to the Des Plaines River for a report of a person trapped in the water and splashing around near a tree line down by the railroad bridge.

When authorities arrived at the scene within three minutes, they observed one victim in the water just south of the Jefferson Street bridge. Firefighters then put on immersion suits and entered the river to rescue the man.

Once they had the victim on a rescue board, officials say he was picked up by the Joliet Fire Department response boat and brought to shore. He was treated and transported to an area hospital.

A Joliet police officer, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene, had lost his footing and fell into the river while trying to help the victim. The male officer was able to secure himself against the river wall until the rescue of the victim was complete, and then the officer was helped out of the water with no injuries, officials said.

Des Plaines River, south of Jefferson Street | Provided

Emergency crews were on the scene for about an hour for the rescue.

No further information was immediately available.