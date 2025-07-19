Crash during reported ICE arrest in Joliet sparks questions from lawmaker

The Brief Witness reports of a crash and arrest involving an ICE vehicle in Joliet earlier this month prompted questions from a local lawmaker. U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood wrote a letter to a top ICE official demanding information about the alleged incident. Underwood said if the actions reported were true, they'd be "egregious" because of the danger they represent to the community.



A congresswoman is demanding answers on reports of alleged ICE activity in southwest suburban Joliet earlier this month, in which a vehicle participating in immigration enforcement crashed into and pinned a civilian car, which led to a man being detained.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) sent a letter to Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, this week detailing reports of the July 9 incident and asking for a "comprehensive briefing."

What we know:

Underwood wrote that "multiple" witnesses reported that an "unmarked black extended cab truck" that was taking part in ICE enforcement allegedly hit the rear of a civilian vehicle and "forcibly trapped" it near the intersection of Cass Street and Arch Court.

The witnesses said that four individuals, who were dressed in military-style fatigues and had on black bulletproof vests labeled "police," got out of the vehicle.

They reportedly pointed what were described as automatic weapons at the people in the civilian car. One of the occupants was reportedly removed from the car and detained.

Underwood wrote that her office learned the detained individual had been told he would be "removed on the 22nd."

What they're saying:

The congresswoman slammed the alleged activity and noted that the crash happened near a youth center, Joliet Central High School and a stadium that hosts Frontier League baseball games.

"These allegations, if true, are egregious," Underwood wrote. "They appear to be a flagrant violation of law enforcement’s responsibility to prioritize community safety, minimize potential risks to civilians and officers involved in operations, and operate with extreme care and sensitivity for child welfare. The reckless use of vehicle assault and weapons of war on our streets – especially in areas near schools and youth centers where these actions pose heightened risks to children – is completely unacceptable."

Underwood then requested a briefing from ICE senior leadership about the incident no later than Sunday. She also said she wrote the letter after her office reached out to ICE via email and phone last week after hearing about the alleged incident, but did not receive any response.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if there were any injuries reported as a result of the crash or how many people were in the civilian car.

Requests for comment from ICE and Joliet officials were not immediately returned on Saturday.

To read Underwood's full letter, click here.