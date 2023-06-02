Joliet is ready to rock with new display of custom guitars downtown

The city of Joliet is thriving and ready to rock!

Twelve sculptured guitars are now on display throughout the downtown area.

The six-foot-tall fiberglass custom guitars were created by several of Joliet's top artists.

The ‘Ready to Rock’ campaign was developed to showcase downtown Joliet, draw visitors to the area and boost community pride.

The guitars will be on display until early October. At that time, they will be auctioned off.