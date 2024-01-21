Joliet man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in laundromat parking lot

A Joliet man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in a laundry mat parking lot on Saturday.

Police say Oscar Nicolas Alonso Ortiz, 26, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. in the Route 30 Laundromat parking lot located at 905 Plainfield Road.

Officers were called to the scene and found a man holding a knife. He was identified as Alonso Ortiz and dropped the knife when instructed to.

Alonso Ortiz allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man in the chest. The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Police say Alonso Ortiz was the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend. Officers responded to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center to speak with the victim. He suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Alonso Ortiz was transported to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning.

He was later charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.