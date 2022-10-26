Joliet man accused of stabbing two men, one fatally, during argument at bar
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man is accused of stabbing two people, one fatally, outside of a bar Monday morning.
At 1:01 a.m. Monday, Joliet police officers responded to the Spanish American Club, located at 413 Meeker Ave., for a report of a stabbing.
Officers located Jorge Chiquil-Toto, 40, of Joliet, and another 40-year-old man on the ground outside of the bar.
Officers determined that both men had suffered injuries caused by a knife, police said.
While investigating the incident, police said they believe both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a suspect inside the bar.
A 50-year-old man was allegedly struck in the face by the suspect as well, police said.
The suspect then fled the area.
Chiguil-Toto and the 40-year-old man were transported to an area hospital, where Chiguil-Toto was pronounced dead.
The 50-year-old man refused medical treatment.
Detectives then identified Jose Aguilar-Moreno, 30, of Joliet, as the suspect.
Aguilar-Moreno was placed into custody Tuesday.
He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.