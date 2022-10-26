Joliet man accused of stabbing two men, one fatally, during argument at bar

article

A Joliet man is accused of stabbing two people, one fatally, outside of a bar Monday morning.

At 1:01 a.m. Monday, Joliet police officers responded to the Spanish American Club, located at 413 Meeker Ave., for a report of a stabbing.

Officers located Jorge Chiquil-Toto, 40, of Joliet, and another 40-year-old man on the ground outside of the bar.

Officers determined that both men had suffered injuries caused by a knife, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While investigating the incident, police said they believe both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a suspect inside the bar.

A 50-year-old man was allegedly struck in the face by the suspect as well, police said.

The suspect then fled the area.

Chiguil-Toto and the 40-year-old man were transported to an area hospital, where Chiguil-Toto was pronounced dead.

The 50-year-old man refused medical treatment.

Detectives then identified Jose Aguilar-Moreno, 30, of Joliet, as the suspect.

Aguilar-Moreno was placed into custody Tuesday.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.