Joliet man allegedly fired shots from residence, striking 21-year-old man: police

A Joliet man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting another man last week.

Maurice Robinson Jr., 20, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm – no FOID and possession of ammunition – no FOID.

At 12:47 a.m. on April 25, Joliet police officers responded to the area of Water Street and Munroe Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man who sustained a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. Officers determined the victim was shot while walking with a 20-year-old woman near Munroe Street and Water Street.

The woman was not shot.

While investigating the shooting, detectives discovered the gunfire came from a residence in the 200 block of Munroe Street.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, detectives and members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operations Squad, Crisis Negotiator Team and K9 Unit, executed a search warrant at the residence on Munroe Street.

When searching the residence, detectives recovered a loaded handgun and ammunition.

Robinson was at the home when the search warrant was executed and transported him to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning.

Detectives determined during their questioning that Robinson was responsible for firing the gun on April 25.

He was charged accordingly. No further information was released.