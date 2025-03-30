Joliet man charged with sex trafficking in Cook County, sheriff says

A Joliet man was arrested and charged in connection with a commercial sex trafficking operation in Cook County last week.

James Hardeman, 39, appeared in court on Saturday on charges of trafficking for labor/recruits, trafficking for labor/benefits, involuntary solitude causing financial harm, and promoting prostitution, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

James Hardeman (Cook County Sheriff's Department)

What we know:

Last Wednesday, the sheriff’s office responded to an advertisement on a website known for hosting commercial sex solicitations.

An undercover investigator met with the victim at a motel in Bridgeview where the victim had agreed to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.

Investigators learned the victim was being trafficked by Hardeman, who was waiting outside near the motel room. Investigators located Hardeman and took him into custody without incident.

Sheriff’s office investigators learned Hardeman allegedly recruited the victim into commercial sex work last November, had been keeping the proceeds, maintained possession of room keys, and provided security while the victim was inside the rooms with clients.

The sheriff’s office connected the victim with its support services team, which provided victims with resources.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if there were any more victims involved in the case.