Joliet man charged after allegedly hitting victim over the head with handgun: police

A Joliet man has been charged with armed habitual criminal and aggravated battery, according to police.

What we know:

On Sept. 27, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Youngs Avenue around 1:46 a.m. Police found a 36-year-old man with a laceration on his forehead and blood on his clothing. An investigation revealed that Reginald Rogers, 33, of Joliet, approached the victim from behind and hit him in the head with a handgun. Then Rogers allegedly pointed the gun at the victim. The victim fled in a car.

The victim was treated at the scene and did not go to the hospital.

On Oct. 3, Joliet Police located Rogers at the same location and arrested him around 9:00 a.m.

Two guns and a loaded ammunition magazine were recovered from the residence.

Reginald Rogers (Joliet Police Department)