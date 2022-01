article

A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in February 2021.

According to police, Santos Chavez, 27, of Joliet, is facing first-degree murder charges after shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy on Feb. 21, 2021, in the 3300 block of West 30th Street.

Chavez was taken into custody in the 300 block of Oneida Street in Joliet Wednesday, police said.

He is due in central bond court on Thursday.