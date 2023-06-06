Joliet man charged with beating girlfriend to death, jumping in river to flee police

article

A suburban man was charged with beating his girlfriend to death and fleeing police over the weekend in Joliet.

A 23-year-old woman died Tuesday days after she was found suffering from serious head trauma Saturday morning in her residence in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue, according to Joliet police.

Investigators determined her boyfriend, 30-year-old Demetrius Glover, was a suspect in the attack.

On Sunday, officers saw Glover driving northbound on Scott Street near Liberty Street. They tried to pulled Glover over but he fled officers, driving westbound across the Ruby Street bridge, police said.

Glover struck an empty parked vehicle in the 200 block of Granite Street. He then got out of the car and ran towards the Des Plaines River.

Officers found Glover in the river, and he was retrieved with the help of Joliet Fire Department members, police said.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

A Will County judge ordered Glover held on a $2.5 million bond for the aggravated domestic battery charges and a $50,000 bond for fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

The Will County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victim or the cause of death.