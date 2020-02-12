Joliet man charged with possessing child porn

article

A 32-year-old Joliet man has been charged with possessing child pornography at his home in the southwest suburb.

Investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at the home of Alex Abreu after receiving a tip he uploaded files of child porn to social media accounts, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

An IP address connected to the accounts was registered to his home, state police said.

Abreu is charged with a count of possession of child pornography, with additional charges pending, state police said.

He is due in Will County court Thursday, according to county records.