Joliet man charged with sexually assaulting 2 children family members

A Joliet man is accused of sexually assaulting two children family members.

Jose Luis Guzman-Aguilera, 51, was arrested Thursday, seven months after the allege crime occurred.

On October 24, 2020 at about 10 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Dwight Avenue in Joliet for a disturbance. Upon arriving, police say officers were told that Guzman-Aguilera was suspected of inappropriate sexual contact with two family members. The girls’ ages were two and five.

The Joliet Police Department conducted an extensive investigation and determined a sexual assault had occurred, police said.

On May 27, 2021, detectives traveled to a home in Frankfort and arrested Guzman-Aguilera without incident.

"The Joliet Police Department will always vigorously pursue those criminals that prey upon children. Heinous acts such as these will never be tolerated in this city," Joliet Police Chief Dawn Malec said in a statement.

Guzman-Aguilera was charged with two counts of Predator Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. He is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility until his next court hearing.

