Joliet man drowns after trying to help girl having trouble swimming in Chain O'Lakes

A Joliet man drowned after trying to help a girl who was having trouble swimming in Chain O'Lakes, Lake County officials said.

On Friday at about 3:40 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit Deputies were dispatched to the Fox Lake for a possible drowning.

When deputies arrived, the victim, a 43-year-old Joliet man, had been pulled from the water by a passing boater and was driven to a marina in the 38700 lock of North Broadway Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, his girlfriend and her daughters rented a boat and anchored in the area of Columbia Bay.

The three girls were swimming in the water when one of them started having trouble swimming.

The victim then jumped into the water to help her, Lake County officials said.

While attempting to help, the victim went under water and did not resurface.

He was found submerged about 15 minutes later.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the incident, although they do believe this was a tragic accident.