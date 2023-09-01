Joliet man allegedly provided drug that killed 15-year-old girl: police

A Joliet man has been charged nearly seven months after a 15-year-old girl was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at her suburban home.

On the morning of Feb. 12, Joliet police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Cypress Lane for a report of an unresponsive teenager.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the girl in a bedroom inside the home and initiated life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the teen was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the girl may have overdosed from ingesting a controlled substance, police said. Detectives identified 21-year-old Dametreas Triplett of Joliet as a suspect in the case.

On Aug. 31, an arrest warrant on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and drug-induced homicide was issued for Triplett, who was already in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on unrelated charges. His bond was set at $500,000.

No further information was immediately available.