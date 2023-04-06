Joliet man fatally shot 16-year-old boy, wounded another teen: police

article

A Joliet man is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy and injuring another teen last year.

Eleuterio Roman, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

At about 11:18 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2022, Joliet police officers responded to the 1800 block of McDonough Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old, who had been struck by gunfire as they walked in the area.

Initially, police said the 16-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and the 13-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation into the shooting, detectives identified Roman as their suspect.

On March 28, an arrest warrant was issued for Roman. His bond was set at $10 million by a Will County judge.

He was taken into custody Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force.