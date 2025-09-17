Joliet man fired stolen gun while driving drunk, police say

The Brief A 47-year-old Joliet man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired a stolen gun while driving drunk. The suspect faces more than a dozen charges, including armed habitual criminal, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated DUI. No injuries were reported.



A Joliet man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he fired a stolen handgun from a vehicle while driving drunk.

What we know:

Joliet officers were called to the 100 block of Margaret Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a man firing a gun from a car. Police found a spent shell casing in the street and spoke with residents who reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a man drive away while shouting toward a nearby home.

Police identified Andrew Planeta, 47, as a suspect and obtained a description of his vehicle. About 10 minutes later, officers found the vehicle unoccupied and running in the parking lot of Home Cut Donuts on West Jefferson Street. A handgun was visible on the passenger seat, police said.

Planeta was taken into custody after leaving the business. Officers said he appeared intoxicated from alcohol. The loaded gun recovered from the car had been reported stolen from west suburban Warrenville, according to police.

Andrew Planeta

Police also learned Planeta had a revoked driver's license and multiple prior DUI convictions in several counties.

What's next:

Planeta faces multiple felony charges, including armed habitual criminal, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and four counts of aggravated DUI, according to police.

He was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.