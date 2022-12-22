Joliet man gets 8 years in prison for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019

A Joliet man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison on a domestic battery charge for attacking his girlfriend and causing multiple facial fractures.

The attack occurred on November 17, 2019. According to officials, Charles Galloway and the victim were living at a motel in Joliet and had been arguing.

Galloway was refusing to let the victim leave the motel room after accusing her of infidelity. He had grabbed her phone and was looking through it, and then called several of her friends questioning them about the victim, officials said.

An argument ensued and Galloway struck the victim in her face, cutting her lip and knocking her to the ground, officials said. He then threw her phone against the wall, breaking it to pieces.

At some point, Galloway went to the bathroom which is when the victim fled from the motel room and banged on the door of the manager's office to seek help. Galloway caught up with her and began dragging her back to the room, officials said.

While the victim fought back, Galloway pushed her to the ground in the parking lot and began hitting her repeatedly in the face.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Upon hearing the victim scream, officials say the manager looked out his office window and witnessed Galloway holding his girlfriend by her head and punching her in the face repeatedly.

The manager then called 911 and told the dispatcher to send police immediately as Galloway was "going to kill her."

The manager called out to Galloway and told him police were on the way. Galloway then took off his belt and charged the manager.

Joliet police officers then arrived at the scene and arrested Galloway.

Charles Galloway, 45

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures as a result of the beating.

In the days following the attack, officials say Galloway called the victim from jail multiple times to try to intimidate her into not prosecuting the case.

"This case shows the brutality and continuing fear faced by victims of domestic abuse and violence. Victims become captives of their abusers who use emotional and physical cruelty to control them," Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said. "These cases are the most difficult to prosecute because the victims are living under constant emotional, financial, and physical threat and intimidation by their abusers while their cases are pending. We must use every tool available to prosecute abusers and protect the victims during and after the prosecution of the case."

At the time of the attack, Galloway was on mandatory supervised release from prison for a burglary conviction in DuPage County.

When 45-year-old Galloway finishes his eight-year sentence for this most recent crime, he will also serve a mandatory supervised release of four years.

Victims of domestic violence can contact Guardian Angel Community Services Groundwork Domestic Violence Program through their 24-hour hotline: 1-815-729-1228 (English) and 815-729-0930 ext. 1439 (Spanish). Their website is www.gacsprograms.org/groundwork.