Joliet man, juvenile arrested after officers recover handguns, rifle from residence

A 19-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested after officers recovered several handguns and a rifle from their residence in Joliet.

Adrian Bailey, 19, has been charged with five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, five counts of unlawful possession of firearm/ammunition and no FOID.

A male juvenile has been charged with six counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of unlawful possession of firearm/ammunition and No FOID.

At about 8:27 p.m. on Thursday, the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Narcotics Team, Tactical Unit and Patrol Division served a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of Union Street after an investigation determined that residents of the home were in unlawful possession of numerous firearms, authorities said.

During the search, officers recovered one rifle, six loaded 9mm handguns, one .40 caliber handgun and one 5.7 X 28mm handgun.

Numerous rounds of ammunition of various calibers were recovered as well.

Bailey and the juvenile were on scene at the time of the search warrant.

Both were taken into custody without incident.