Joliet man referenced SAFE-T Act during arrest, said he'd 'get out soon' after fleeing police

article

A Joliet man is accused of fleeing from police with a child in his vehicle and crashing into an officer's SUV last month.

Erik U. Chandler, Jr. is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, one count of endangering the life or health of a child and one count of resisting a peace officer.

On Dec. 27, a Joliet police officer noticed a Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound with heavily tinted windows, prosecutors said.

The officer followed the vehicle to 1507 W. Jefferson, where the sedan backed into a parking spot. At that time, the officer pulled in front of the sedan, nose to nose, and observed that the driver had an outstanding warrant.

The officer also observed a woman in the front passenger seat and a child in the rear seat. The officer then turned on the overhead lights of his unmarked Ford Explorer and assisted officers who arrived at the scene and were in uniform.

At this time, Chandler allegedly refused orders to exit the car and drove into the Ford Explorer, causing damage. Another officer had to move out of the way to keep from getting hit by the suspect's vehicle, prosecutors said. Chandler was able to maneuver away from officers and fled westbound on Jefferson Street.

On Jan. 4, Chandler was located at the Joliet Animal Control building and was arrested.

As Chandler was taken into custody, he allegedly told a woman who was waiting for him that he would get out soon and referenced the SAFE-T Act.

Initially, Chandler was detained but then was later released.

He is due back in court on Jan. 24 for another determination and arraignment.