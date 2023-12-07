Joliet man sentenced after possessing firearm while on court-supervised release for drug conviction

A Joliet man has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while on court-supervised release.

Gary McDonald, 50, illegally possessed a firearm on Oct. 8 while inside a vehicle that was parked in the 1000 block of Sherman Street.

McDonald was released from federal prison in 2020 after serving time for a drug conspiracy conviction, prosecutors said. He was ordered to remain on court-supervised release until 2025, during which time he was not allowed to possess a firearm or commit another federal or state crime.

"Violating supervised release by possessing a loaded firearm is a serious offense that carries with it serious consequences," said Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute serious violations of supervised release as appropriate."

Following a federal court hearing on Nov. 30, a judge found that McDonald violated the conditions of his supervised release. He was then sentenced to an additional two years and three months in federal prison.