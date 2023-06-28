Joliet man sentenced for sexually assaulting 11-year-old in 2019

article

A Joliet man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in 2019.

Kenneth Anderson, 37, pled guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child earlier this month.

The child was 11 years old at the time of the assault, prosecutors said.

"Preying on a young child for sexual gratification is the most heinous crime imaginable. Think of what you were like when you were 11 years old. Then imagine what must go through the mind of a child that age when being sexually assaulted," said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. "How can a child comprehend any of this? That is why the compassionate, trauma-informed counseling services provided by our highly experienced therapy staff at the CAC are so vital. Our trained therapists help abused children address the aftermath of the severe trauma they experienced and go on to lead productive lives."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anderson will receive 1,382 days credit for time served and will be subject to mandatory supervised release for a minimum of three years up to his natural life based upon a determination by the Department of Corrections.

The sentence must be served at 85 percent.

Anderson will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.