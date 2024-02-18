Joliet man, woman killed in 2-car crash: police

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Joliet Sunday morning, according to police.

A Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 19-year-old Hill Crest man struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer at the intersection of Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive just after 2 a.m.

The collision caused the Trailblazer to veer off the road and strike a fire hydrant. The car flipped over onto its passenger side, leaving the 65-year-old male driver and a 59-year-old female passenger struck.

The driver of the Tahoe and an unknown male passenger attempted to flee the scene of the crash on foot. Officers stopped the driver but were unable to locate the passenger.

The Joliet Fire Department responded and tried to extricate the occupants of the Trailblazer, but both the man and woman were pronounced dead on scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours for investigation. The victims' identities and causes of death are under investigation by the Will County Coroner's Office.

This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit. Anyone with video or information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.