Joliet men charged with murder in fatal shooting

A second Joliet man already behind bars in Will County faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in the southwest suburb earlier this month.

Elian Raya, 20, was identified as a suspect alongside John Hernandez, 22, during the investigation into the June 1 shooting at a home in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue.

According to Joliet police, gunfire from outside struck three individuals in the living room, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two others. Authorities recovered over 25 spent shell casings from the scene.

The deceased victim was identified as 23-year-old Fernando Contreras. A 20-year-old man, shot four times, was transported by acquaintances to Silver Cross Hospital and remains in stable condition. A 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot graze to the head and was treated and released from the same hospital.

Elian Raya and John Hernandez | JPD

Hernandez was taken into custody Saturday morning at his home in the 500 block of Campbell Street during the execution of a search warrant. Raya was served with an arrest warrant on Monday at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Both suspects face charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.