Joliet mother violently shook 5-month-old son, drove drunk: police

A suburban mother is facing charges after allegedly "violently" shaking her baby and driving drunk with him Thursday in Joliet.

Taylor Harmon, 25, was seen by a neighbor throwing her 5-month-old son into a baby carrier and violently shaking it, causing the baby's head to strike against it several times around 10:38 p.m. in the 100 block of North Center Street, according to Joliet police.

The neighbor tried to intervene but Harmon grew angry and drove away in a vehicle with the infant, police said.

Officers located Harmon's vehicle and pulled her over near Jefferson and Catherine streets.

Harmon appeared to be impaired and had consumed marijuana earlier in the day, police said. She completed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

The child had suffered visible injuries to his head and back. He was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center and was placed into the care of the Department of Child and Family Services.

Harmon was charged with four counts of driving under the influence, domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.