Joliet murder: Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother

A 21-year-old Joliet man was taken into custody for allegedly killing his mother on Wednesday.

Around 12:48 p.m., Joliet police responded to a parking lot in the 1500 block of North Larkin Ave. after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a man who wanted to turn himself in for an unknown crime.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man told police he had killed someone inside his home located in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane.

Officers then went to the home and found an unresponsive 48-year-old woman who had apparently been shot. She was pronounced dead by the Will County coroner.

Police took the male suspect for questioning and charges are pending. They say it is believed the victim is the suspect's mother.

The manner of death is being determined. The investigation is ongoing.