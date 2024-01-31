Expand / Collapse search

Joliet nurses to strike after turning down Ascension Healthcare's 'best and final' offer

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital will be going on strike for two days next week. 

The staff gave their notice of intent to strike on Thursday, Feb. 8, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until Saturday, Feb. 10. 

The nurses went on strike twice last year – once in August and once again in November. 

The hospital says it has given its best and final offer. 