Joliet nurses to strike after turning down Ascension Healthcare's 'best and final' offer

Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital will be going on strike for two days next week.

The staff gave their notice of intent to strike on Thursday, Feb. 8, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until Saturday, Feb. 10.

The nurses went on strike twice last year – once in August and once again in November.

The hospital says it has given its best and final offer.