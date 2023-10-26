Joliet police chief injured during altercation with man near Cut 158 restaurant

The police chief of the Joliet Police Department sustained minor injuries while attempting to arrest a man near a southwest suburban restaurant Wednesday evening.

Chief of Police Bill Evans was off-duty when he attempted to deescalate a situation near Cut 158 restaurant around 6:27 p.m., according to a statement from Joliet police.

Officials said Joshua Medina, 39, of Joliet, was searching through a garbage can on private property in the 100 block of North Chicago Street when employees of the restaurant told him to leave. Medina became agitated and struck the owner of Cut 158 in the chest, the statement said.

Evans, who was in the foyer of a nearby residential building at the time, intervened after witnessing the attack and told Medina he was a Joliet police officer, the statement said.

Bill Evans, Chief of Police (Joliet Police Department)

When Medina ignored multiple commands to leave the property, Evans attempted to take him into custody, but Medina struck Evans in the face. The two men along with the owner of Cut 158 began to scuffle on the ground when Medina bit Evans on the pinky finger.

Officers arrived at the scene a short time later, and Medina was taken into custody and transported to the Joliet Police Department where he allegedly refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, battery, and obstructing justice.

Evans sustained minor injuries during the incident and was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment. Medina refused medical attention, officials said.