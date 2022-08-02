Joliet police discover man stabbed in the chest at gas station

A 59-year-old man was critically wounded Monday evening in a stabbing in Joliet in the southwest suburbs.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim at Murphy Express gas station, 2504 West Jefferson Street, around 7:46 p.m., according to a statement from Joliet police.

Police said the man entered the gas station and told an employee he had been stabbed. It was not immediately known where the stabbing occurred, the statement said.

The man suffered a stab wound to the chest and was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators searched the area but have not made any arrests, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or CrimeStoppersofWillCounty.org.