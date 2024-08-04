Joliet police investigate shooting after stray bullets strike homes, church

Joliet police launched a shooting investigation after stray bullets struck houses and a church Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Woodruff Road shortly after 10:45 p.m. and found spent shell casings scattered on the street.

The investigation revealed two occupied homes and an unoccupied Honda HRV had been struck by gunfire. One residence was struck once, while another was hit multiple times.

A round hit the headboard of a bed where a woman was sleeping. She was not injured.

While officers were investigating, they learned of a 27-year-old man arrived at Silver Cross Hospital by private vehicle. He reported being shot in the left shoulder and sustaining a graze wound to the head while walking in the 1000 block of Woodruff Road. His injuries were non-life-threatening, and he received treatment before being released.

It was discovered Sunday morning that the Newness of Life in Christ Church, located at 1014 Woodruff Road, had also been struck by gunfire during the incident.

The Joliet Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. Officers and detectives have canvassed the area and are seeking public assistance.

Anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815) 724-3020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online.