Joliet police issue shelter-in-place during search for burglary suspects

Joliet police are searching for four burglary suspects who may be armed, prompting a shelter-in-place order in the southwestern suburb.

Around 5 a.m., Joliet police were alerted by other local law enforcement agencies who were pursuing five burglary suspects in a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.

Police said five male suspects fled the vehicle on foot near Black Road and Junie Court.

Officers established a perimeter around the area and placed one of the suspects in custody in the 1200 block of Taylor Street. A shelter-in-place has been issued for the immediate area.

K9s and drones are also assisting in the search.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.